Valdosta teen faces felony charge after fatal accidental shooting

A Valdosta family is grieving after a teenager was accidentally shot and killed by a family member.

"I would characterize, it was organized chaos," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

A chaotic scene as officers responded to a shooting involving two minors.

Officials said that law enforcement and emergency responders were quick to jump in and help.

According to officials, a 14-year-old shot a 16-year-old cousin in the chest while playing with a rifle.

"I think it's an even tougher pill to swallow any time an accident could have been prevented," said Lt. Bembry.

Officials said the fire arm went off on accident.

But it was an accident with serious consequences.

The 16 year old was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The teenagers were in a home when the shooting happened and officials aren't saying if anyone else was in the home at the time.

They said that the accident is tragic, but now they are urging families to talk about gun safety with their kids.

"Keep the communication up with their children, where the gun is, when you're allowed to touch it and when you're not," explained Bembry.

The 14-year-old is being charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

