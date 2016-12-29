Second Harvest helped feed more families in 2016

Second Harvest Food Bank employees are celebrating their best year yet, serving south Georgia. (Source: WALB)

They said that it's been a record year, as they distributed 15 million meals.

Last year they handed out about 14.5 million meals.

They said it's exciting being able to help the families who need it the most.

"Its a mixed blessing. We are very very proud of our success, and the work that we do, but at the same time, that we still have to be able to do that is still fairly upsetting," said Marketing Manager Eliza McCall.

They hope that in 2017, they will be able to top last year's distributions, once again.

