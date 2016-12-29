Elderly Thomasville man believes he is a target for thieves

An elderly man feels that he is being targeted by burglars, again.

The 78-year-old man, who lives on Marshall Street, has lived in fear since October because of these crimes.

Jonard Bryant was arrested for trespassing onto the property.

"Yes hes being targeted, because for one, he's an elderly male subject, and for another, his residence is secluded. It's not one that can be seen easily from the roadway," said Cpt. Maurice Holmes.

A couple was arrested in December, after police said that the same victim was robbed and beaten in three different incidents.

