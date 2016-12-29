Thomasville car break-in suspect identified, being held in FL jail

Investigators in Thomasville have identified a suspect they believe is responsible for six car break-ins earlier this month.

Police have issued warrants for Brandon Mitchell.

Mitchell is currently being held in Quincy, Florida at the Gadsden County Jail, for charges of grand theft auto.

Investigators said that guns, credit cards and other items were taken from six vehicles in Thomasville.

