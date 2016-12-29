Crews battle early morning fire at Valdosta hotel

Levine said that the layout of the hotel helped keep the fire from spreading. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 30 firefighters fought an early morning blaze on Thursday at a Valdosta hotel.

The La Quinta Inn & Suites, is now temporarily closed and people are hard at work, recovering from the fire.

"Right now we have a smoke cleaning and restoration company doing it. My roofer was in. There's a hole in the roof where the fire blew through," said Hotel Owner Roy Levine.

Levine recalled the moment he drove up to see his hotel in flames, and while there is nearly $130,000 in damages, he said that the most important things were saved.

"I saw plenty of smoke, but all the guests were out," explained Levine.

117 of the 121 rooms were occupied, a challenge for the fire department, who called in for additional crews.

"In a hotel setting, you have more individuals to be responsible for," said Capt. James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Deparment.

Firefighters were able to help all the guests get out of the hotel with no injuries.

The fire started in the laundry room, but it didn't spread to any of the hotel rooms.

Levine said that the layout of the hotel helped keep the fire from spreading.

"The hotel is two stories and it's spread out fairly wide," explained Levine.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was electrical.

Levine said that while he is worried about closing during a holiday, he's happy everyone is okay.

"We have a lot to be grateful for," said Levine.

One fire fighter was treated for minor injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

