Albany woman charged for cashing fraudulent money orders

A 67-year-old Albany woman has been arrested and charged with eight counts of forgery for cashing more than a half dozen fraudulent money orders.

Athalen Johnson made her first appearance before a judge on Thursday for the eight counts of forgery.

Investigators said that Johnson cashed a fraudulent money order at DOCO Credit Union in August, saying that it was payment for online work for someone in Africa.

Credit union officials warned her not to cash anymore.

In December she cashed four more fraudulent money orders.

Johnson is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

