Teens face trials for home invasion

Four Albany teens, one a 14 year old girl, are indicted for the September armed robbery and home invasion of an East Albany man.

18 year old Tyler Thomas, Fanoris Jackson, Trakeria Johnson, and 14 year old Kianna Johnson were all indicted by the Dougherty County Grand Jury yesterday.

They will be tried for armed robbery, aggravated assault, home invasion, and gun charges.

Johnson is so young, officials will not let us show you her mug shot.

