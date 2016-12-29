Storage units burglarized

Albany Police are investigating several mini warehouse and storage building burglaries, after they were discovered Wednesday.

Managers tell us someone broke into at least three units at the Five Points Mini Ware House on Leonard Avenue.

Anthony Harrell 's unit burglarized, and the crooks took two riding lawn mowers, tools, and televisions, among the dozens of items.

Police say someone broke into storage buildings behind a business on Philema Road last night. They are not sure if anything was taken.

