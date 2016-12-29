Albany homicide investigation continues

The Dougherty District Attorney says he hopes to be able to make a decision soon on whether murder charges will be filed in a Christmas morning stabbing death.

39 year old Crystal Hayes is free on bond, charged with tampering with evidence after the death.

Prosecutors say she disturbed important evidence in the death of 39 year old Dacy Robinson.

Police say about 3:00 AM Christmas Day, Hayes and Robinson got into an argument, which escalated, with Robinson punching Hayes.

Police believe she took a knife, and stabbed Robinson several times, killing him.

Today, D.A. Greg Edwards said police have been assigned to answer questions about that night. That will decide if Hayes will face additional charges.

"The specific questions can be answered forensically at this point. The police have been tasked directly to try to get some answers to these questions. And we're trying to move as swiftly as possible to do that," said Greg Edwards, Dougherty D. A.

Prosecutors say there were three other people in the mobile home during the death; two children, and a mentally incapacitated person.

The District Attorney hopes to make a decision on charges in the homicide before the New Year.



