GBI investigates Morven child's death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they are investigating a death of child in Morven.

It happened on December 21 on Gin Street.

The GBI's help was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff's Office around 10:00AM the next day, December 22.

This is still an active case, and they are working to speak with anyone who knows information about the incident.

We will update this story with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

