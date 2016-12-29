Officials confirm 2 killed in Tifton wreck on SR 520

GSP has confirmed that two people were killed in a wreck that happened on SR 520 near Salem Church Road around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a 2002 Hyundai Accent attempted to turn on to Salem Church Road in front of a 2002 International semi.

GSP said that the semi then struck the Accent at an angle and it became lodged under the truck, then both vehicles went off onto the north should of 520.

Then officials said that at some point, the semi and the Accent were engulfed in flames.

Both people inside the accent were pronounced dead at the scene.

The debris from the wreck flew onto the windshield of a Honda Odyssey, impairing the driver's ability to see, and officials said that the vehicle struck a curb on the should of SR 520.

No one from the Odyssey or the semi were injured in the accident.

The wreck is still under investigation and no charges are pending at this time.

Officials finally cleared SR 520 just before 6 p.m.

