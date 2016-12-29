Teen dies from accidental gunshot

A Valdosta teenager who was playing with a gun accidentally shot another teen in the chest, killing the youth.

Valdosta Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Cherry Creek Drive in reference to a shooting about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

They found a 16 year old boy with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 14 year old juvenile relative of the victim was playing with a .22 rifle, and accidentally shot him.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has charged the 14 year old with felony involuntary manslaughter.

"Although this is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family of these young boys, this case was treated like any other death investigation. When we determined by statute a crime was committed, the juvenile was properly charged," said Police Chief Brian Childress. "We ask that every parent talk with their children about gun safety."

The names of those involved have not been released.

The VPD recommends these websites for training on gun safety-

http://www.nssf.org/safety/basics/

https://eddieeagle.nra.org/

http://www.wideopenspaces.com/10-things-teach-kids-gun-safety/

