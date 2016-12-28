Tifton to officially hire new city manager in early January

The Tifton City Council will officially hire a new city manager at its next meeting on January 9.

They chose Pete Pyrzenski from a field of more than 60 applicants.

He currently oversees the operations of the contracted services for public works, utility services and fleet management for the city of Tifton.

He previously served as city manager in Waycross and Commerce.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.