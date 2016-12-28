2016 proves to be good year for gun sales

Backwoods Outdoors said that they got a boost around the election. (Source: WALB)

This was a busy year for South Georgia gun dealers, and they said that trend continued through the holiday season.

Backwoods Outdoors said that they got a boost around the election as people worried the outcome of the presidential race might lead to stricter gun laws.

They said that even after Donald Trump won, promising to uphold gun rights, sales have remained strong.

"They've been up. Mainly the holiday season and with rifle season in, so gun sales have been up," said Cody Smith with Backwoods Outdoors.

He said sales of handguns for personal protection have also been strong lately.

