Vereen Shootout, Wednesday night basketball scores

Cam Singletary finishing at the rim (Source: WA:LB)

High school basketball scores from the Vereen Christmas shootout in Moultrie, and throughout south Georgia from Wednesday night.

Boys:

Tift County 71, Americus-Sumter 55

Lee County 54, Colvis 40

Girls:

Tift County 40, Americus-Sumter 51

Lee County 53, Darlington 45

Mitchell Co. 80, Irwin Co. 22

Vereen Rehabilitation Christmas Shootout (Moultrie):

Boys: Monroe, Lincoln

Colquitt 49, Lafayette (AL) 38

Girls: Lowndes 59, Morrow 53

Dougherty 37, Choctawatchee 47

Norland 40, Bainbridge 41

Monroe 39 , Rickards 51

Colquitt 52, Valdosta 63