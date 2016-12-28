Vereen Shootout, Wednesday night basketball scores

Cam Singletary finishing at the rim (Source: WA:LB) (WALB) -
High school basketball scores from the Vereen Christmas shootout in Moultrie, and throughout south Georgia from Wednesday night.
Boys:
Tift County 71, Americus-Sumter 55
Lee County 54, Colvis 40
Girls:
Tift County 40, Americus-Sumter 51
Lee County 53, Darlington 45
Mitchell Co. 80, Irwin Co. 22
Vereen Rehabilitation Christmas Shootout (Moultrie):
Boys: Monroe, Lincoln
Colquitt 49, Lafayette (AL) 38
Girls: Lowndes 59, Morrow 53
Dougherty 37, Choctawatchee 47
Norland 40, Bainbridge 41
Monroe 39 , Rickards 51
Colquitt 52, Valdosta 63