Tree chipping helps recycle

The city of Tifton has found a way to recycle those Christmas trees and help beautify the city.

The Keep Tift Beautiful board is asking folks to save their trees until January 7.

Fulwood Park will be the site of the Christmas Tree Chipping event.

You can bring your tree to have it shredded up in the wood chipper. The mulch created will be donated to the park, homes and businesses around town.

"Not only do we get the free mulch, the businesses make the communities look better but we're also freeing up space in our landfills," said Victor Pires, Keep Tift Beautiful.

The event is from 9 A.M. until noon.

