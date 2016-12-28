Man arrested after shots fired in Douglas park - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested after shots fired in Douglas park

By WALB News Team
Connect
(AP graphic) (AP graphic)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

Douglas Police arrested a man they believed shot at people in a Douglas park.

Surveillance video shows the incident at Roundtree Park on December 9

Police said that Markease Robinson, 25, pulled a gun out of his jacket and fired at two people.

No one was injured. 

Robinson has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct. 

Anyone with any information that would further assist in the case is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the tips line at (912) 260-3600

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly