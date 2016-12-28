Driving safety on New Year's Eve

"We want to make sure everybody is safe out there," said Sgt. VanLandingham (Source: WALB)

GSP will be out in full force on New Year's Eve (Source: WALB)

The Georgia State Patrol is gearing up for the end of the year celebrations.

They arrested over 350 people last year on charges of driving while under the influence.

The New Years travel period begins Friday at 6 pm and runs until midnight on January 2.

Make sure that you have a designated driver assigned before anyone starts drinking or a person who knows to come and pick you up at the end of the night.

Save numbers for taxi companies and download the Governor's Office of Highway Safety app which features cab companies and the phone number for AAA's free towing service.

"As it gets later in the evening, we will revert over and start doing road checks and looking for impaired drivers. Anybody that is driving unsafe on the roads, trying to remove them from the roads so everybody else can have a safe New Year's Eve," said Sgt. John VanLandingham, Georgia State Patrol, Post 40.

They also warn of driving too early the next morning as alcohol may still be in your system and effect your driving abilities.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.