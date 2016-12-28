Stolen trailer caught on camera shows suspects in crime spree

"I hope it's only a matter of time before I have my trailer back," said Vestal (Source: WALB)

The trailer seen in the picture was stolen on Christmas eve (Source: WALB)

A stolen trailer leads to a hunt for two people caught on camera.

One vendor is out thousands of dollars after his trailer was stolen from his Chula business parking lot.

"I discovered it the day after Christmas. When I came, I saw the gate open. I looked out there and realized we were missing what I call our Bulldog trailer," said Robert Vestal, owner.

Vestal says this is his most identifiable trailer.

It's also one of his most expensive.

This trailer rents out for more than $3,000.

Luckily, his security cameras captured it all.

"The security cameras are all motion driven. When they pulled in, we saw the truck and really thought we had them, but it was stolen too," said Vestal.

The truck they used to attach the trailer was stolen from the University of Georgia Tifton campus.

The school's assistant dean, Joe West, says they are assisting in whatever way they can.

They reported their truck stolen to police on Christmas morning.

"In this area, there has been a lot of crime for lawn equipment, farm equipment and trailers. I'm not the only victim," said Vestal.

The truck and trailer were then used to steal lawn equipment from a business downtown.

Through the use of the video captured by Vestal, police have been able to pick up on small details and investigate who could have taken the truck, trailer and equipment.

"It's in three jurisdictions right now so its just a matter of time. The trailer it self, the one they stole is very identifiable, there's not another one colored red like that out there," said Vestal.

If you have seen this truck or trailer, contact Tift County Sheriff's Office.

