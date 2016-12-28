Georgia to raise gas tax in 2017

The tax will go up 0.3 cents. (Source: WALB)

The state will be increasing the tax on gas starting January 1. (Source: WALB)

A new year means a slight increase in Georgia's gas tax.

The hike is just 0.3 cents.

The additional revenue will pay for road construction and maintenance.

Here in Dougherty County, that means money for widening roads and repairing bridges.

Some taxpayers say that's a good thing.

"It's fine with me. At least it's going to good use," said Albany resident Billy Weir.

"You know if it's helping out bridges and roads that's definitely a good thing for the community," said Johnathan Battey.

Six other states will also see a gas tax increase in the new year.

They are Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, North Carolina and Florida.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.