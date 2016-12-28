Warnings about New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations

With New Year's Eve coming, firefighters and the state's Safety Fire Commissioner are urging you to use caution celebrating with fireworks.



The Governor's ban on fireworks during the drought has been lifted, and firefighters say they know Georgians will want to celebrate the New Year with them. But firefighters say fireworks still present a fire and injury danger.

Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said "Always have an extinguishing agent right there with you. Water hose, fire extinguisher, before you let off any fireworks."



The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports more than 10,000 people were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms in 2014.

The following is a news release issued by the Office of Commissioner of Insurance Ralph Hudgens.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use caution to avoid fires and injuries when using fireworks during the New Year’s holiday.

“It’s traditional to celebrate the coming of the new year with fireworks,” Commissioner Hudgens said. “I urge all residents and visitors to enjoy them safely.

Hudgens offers the following fireworks safety tips:

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.

Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.

Never allow children to ignite fireworks.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never try to relight a firework.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

Use caution around animals. Excitement, noise, and lights can cause fear and stress.

“According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2014,” Hudgens said. “The risk of fireworks injury were highest for children ages 5-9.”

For more information on fireworks and laws governing the use of them in your community, please contact your local police or fire department.

