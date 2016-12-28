AFD investigates late night vacant home fire

The investigation into the cause is ongoing, but they believe vagrants were involved. (Source: WALB)

Albany Firefighters are investigating a blaze that destroyed a vacant central Albany home late Tuesday night.

About 80 percent of a house in the 700 block of North Madison Street was burning when firefighters arrived around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said that it had power connected, but it was vacant.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing, but they believe vagrants were involved.

"Neighbors say you have people in and out. But right now it's under investigation. We're looking for a cause and determination real soon," said Deputy Chief Sebon Burns with the Albany Fire Department.

The Albany Fire Department asks that neighbors stay alert for people going in and out of vacant homes and to report vagrants to police.

