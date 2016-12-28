MCLB hosts quail hunt for kids

Martha and her sister got to shoot alongside their father. (Source: WALB)

Tommy Gregors is part of the Southwest Georgia chapter of Quails Forever. (Source: WALB)

Ashlyn Gregg got the chance to shoot a shotgun for the first time. (Source: WALB)

Kids practiced with the shotguns before going on the hunt. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia is well-known for it's quail hunting but not everybody has the chance to go out on a hunt.

On Wednesday the kids of marines at the Marine Corps Logistics base got the chance to quail hunt, some for the first time.

There was a lot of action today at the Marine Corps logistics base, but not by the marines themselves.

It was their children that were pulling the triggers on firearms.

"You were super afraid but once you do it, it's really fun," said 12-year old Ashlyn Gregg.

Gregg is the daughter of an active-duty marine. On Wednesday she got to fire a shotgun for the first time as part of the youth quail hunt.

The morning started off with learning about shotguns.

Gregg said the instructor taught her the proper way to hold it.

"If you hold it, the closer you keep it to your shoulder the less it hurts," said Gregg.

They studied the biology of the quails and how to maintain their habitats.

"These are life skills they are going to need with them as they develop a love for the outdoors for the rest of their lives," said Julie Robbins, the MCLB Natural Resources Manager.

Robbins said the day gives the active-duty members kid's a chance to get out and learn about South Georgia.

"For us it's exciting to be able to give them a taste of Albany while they are here. Most kids will only be here for two to three years before they move onto the next place," said Robbins.

South Georgia natives helped out too. Like Tommy Gregors who is a part of the Quail Forever chapter.

"If we can expose these young people to the outdoors and these experiences it's something they can carry with them for the rest of their life," said Gregors.

After all of the learning, the kids and their parents put their skills to the test.

For 17-year old Martha, it was a chance to spend quality time with dad.

"I've been out of practice just for school so this is just going to be fun to be able to bond with my family again," said Martha.

Folks at the MCLB and Quail Forever are hoping to make the hunt an annual event.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.