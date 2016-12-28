Bainbridge officers search for Christmas Crook

Bainbridge Public Safety officers are on the look out for a Christmas Crook.

They said a man is seen in surveillance videos around the Roy's Package Store early Christmas Morning.

The suspect broke in and got away with a few items.

The burglary happened at 1:30 in the morning.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Bainbridge Public Safety.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.