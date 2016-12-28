VFD reminds folks to celebrate the new year safely with fireworks

Folks are also reminded not to shoot fireworks off inside their homes. (Source: WALB)

Many folks will ring in the new year with fireworks, but the Valdosta Fire Department urges you to be safe when lighting them.

Fire officials said no one under the influence of alcohol or under the age of 18 should light fireworks.

They've seen an increase in fires caused by fireworks since they became legal in Georgia, but they say they are prepared to keep folks safe.

"We're prepared for any and every situation that may occur. But we're hoping our citizens are responsible and everything will work out so we have a safe and happy new year," said Cpt. James Clinkscales.

Folks are also reminded not to shoot fireworks off inside their homes.

Firefighter said there are places you can't use fireworks, like near gas stations or schools.

Normally, it's not legal to shoot off fireworks after midnight under Georgia law, but that time is extended until 2 a.m. New Years Day.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.