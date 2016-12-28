Tifton man turns himself in after warrant issued for Christmas murder

GBI has confirmed that a man turned himself in for a murder warrant to the Tift County Sheriff's Office at about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Dekimbre Lester, 21, of Tifton, has been booked into the Tift County jail after turning himself in on an outstanding murder warrant.

Tifton County deputies and the GBI were searching Lester after a Christmas Day murder.

On Sunday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested help for the GBI Sylvester Regional Field Office, with a shooting investigation.

At approximately 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Tift County Deputies went to Bermuda Street, in reference to reported apparent gunshots.

They found Jamie Roshaun Carithers, 25, of Tifton, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Carithers was taken to a Macon Hospital where he died, Monday morning.

A warrant was then issued for Lester, charging him with one count of murder.

Officials are still investigating and would like anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact the Tift Co Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020, or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.

