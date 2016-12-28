VPD prepares for New Year's holiday

VPD will be out in full force this New Year weekend. (Source: WALB)

"Every and all drunk driving, and impaired driving,and distracted driving case can be avoided," urged Sergeant. J. B. Jones with the Valdosta Police Department traffic unit.

Handcuffed and in the back off a patrol car is not the way most folks want to start the new year. "We mainly would like everybody to have a fun weekend but get home safely," said Jones.

That's why VPD will be out in full force this New Year weekend, but that's no surprise.

However, officers won't just be focusing on drunk driving. "Not everybody that we arrest is drunk," explained Jones.

Drunk driving, distracted driving, open containers, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while tired could all give you an unwanted start to 2017.

"If you're not in control of your vehicle, it's a projectile," said Jones, "It's a big heavy projectile. If it hits anybody or anything you could get hurt seriously or it could hurt somebody else."

Georgia also has a "less safe driving" statute. "Less safe" is anything that can be perceived as dangerous driving. "Crossing the center line, turning into other peoples lane, even getting into an accident is considered less safe," explained Jones.

This also includes drugs. If a driver is impaired by any narcotics, it's considered less safe and can result in time behind bars.

When it comes to alcohol, this means you can blow below .08 in a breathalyzer test, but still get arrested.

"It is your responsibility as a grown person to know when your safe enough not to be or to be on the roadway," said Jones. "There simply is no excuse for it. No excuse."

