State probes a prison death

A homicide investigation is underway, after an inmate was found dead at Calhoun State Prison.

Department of Corrections officials tell us that 69-year-old Willie Bernard Jackson was found dead on December 26th.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but the GBI was called in to assist with the investigation.

Jackson was serving a life sentence on murder charges from 1965, and was convicted of escape from Tift County in 1969.

If it is a confirmed homicide, this would be the second inmate murdered at Calhoun State Prison this year.

