UPDATE: I-75 cleared after truck wreck

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that a one truck accident blocked all lanes of north-bound traffic near Tifton.

About 8:30, G-DOT announced that all lanes had re-opened.

The trucker told authorities that he swerved his rig to avoid a deer on the highway, Wednesday.

