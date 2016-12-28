Bistro brings jobs, fresh development to East Albany

More than 35 jobs are up for grabs at a new restaurant scheduled to open in less than three weeks on Albany's east side.

Along with new jobs, Albany city commissioner and restaurateur herself B.J. Fletcher hopes Savoy Bistro and Lounge, a blues and jazz entertainment spot on Radium Springs Road, will also spur growth on the east side of Albany.

"We could become one, this could absolutely become the entertainment hub of Southwest Georgia."

After a boom of new restaurants in Albany this year, mostly in northwest Albany, Fletcher says its time for east Albany to see some of that same development.

"I've brought people over here who have not been to the east side in ten years and their mouth has dropped, they did not know it was this nice," she said.

The idea for the restaurant, which will have a full service menu, a bar, and a Southern lunch buffet, was birthed by a group of local investors who had no trouble deciding where to locate it.

""Everyone of them was absolutely if I do this, it's going to be on the east side," Fletcher said.

That was a decision Fletcher was glad about as she says East Albany, a place she calls home, often gets a bad reputation, as it's commonly stained as a spot for high crime.

"It's amazing, you could have something happen in northwest, you could have a pin drop here on the east side and they just blow it up."

She's optimistic Savoy will just be the first of future developments in East Albany for the new year.

"I challenge any of the local entrepreneurs, a lot of them that's got a restaurant on northwest just like I do, do your second restaurant on this side," Fletcher said.

"The east side is one of the strongest committed people in this community and bring your money, bring your time, and bring your right attitude and we'll welcome you with open arms."

A job fair is scheduled for Wednesday at the restaurant's location at 704 Radium Springs Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Managers will conduct interviews on site. Interested applicants who can not attend the job fair can call General Manager Adrian Wright at 229-395-3352.

