Valdosta man dies in Lowndes County single vehicle wreck

Georgia State Troopers confirmed Tuesday night that a Valdosta man was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

It was the second Christmas weekend traffic fatality in south Georgia.

Michael Johnson, 43, was killed around 2 a.m. on Monday.

His Ford Mustang ran off Fender Road near Whitewater Road in Lowndes County, hit a ditch and flipped.

Troopers believe speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

A woman was also killed in a one-car crash in Berrien County on Christmas morning.

