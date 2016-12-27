Colquitt Co. employee premiums to increase again for tobacco users

County officials said that tobacco users claims are 28 percent higher than non-tobacco users. (Source: WALB)

Colquitt County employees who use tobacco will have to pay more for their health insurance next year.

They already pay a surcharge, but that fee has doubled every year for the past three years.

"It is having some what we think is our desirable effect. We've had a lot of folks either give up using tobacco. We had two long term users quit using tobacco products recently," said County Administrator Chaz Cannon.

The surcharge helps cover those healthcare costs.

