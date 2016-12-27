Leaders work to attract manufacturer to bring 350 jobs to Colquitt Co.

The SOWEGA Council on Aging is hoping for a successful turnout at the "Serving Up Meals" tennis tournament that benefits the Meals on Wheels program.More >>
Surgeons and patients who have gone through joint replacement procedures shared their experiences with prospective patients Thursday.More >>
Charlie Philips served in the Navy for a little over three years. When Charlie served in World War II, he said he took it one day at a time, appreciating every sunrise and sunset he was able to witness. And now, at 94 years old, Charlie helps others see the beauty he sees in this life.More >>
Thursday, staff at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville put up signs and wore stickers in honor of Doctors Day. Signs were placed throughout the hospital. Employees wrote notes on the signs to thank physicans and doctors for all that they do.More >>
The generosity of doctors with Phoebe will soon help storm survivors in Southwest Georgia continue recovering from January's tornado and windstorm.More >>
