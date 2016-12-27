Leaders work to attract manufacturer to bring 350 jobs to Colquitt Co.

The Economic Development Authority has submitted the proposal to the state. (Source: WALB)

City and county leaders are pulling out all the stops to bring hundreds of jobs to Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

City and county leaders are pulling out all the stops to bring hundreds of jobs to Moultrie.

Folks may start seeing more trucks coming through town if the city and county lure a major manufacturer.

Leaders won't say much about the big project, ironically being dubbed Project Micro.

"It would be a huge boost for the local economy and I think if we get it, it's going to benefit us all including the surrounding counties," said County Administrator Chas Cannon.

An economic boost so great that Cannon said city and county leaders are pledging upwards of eight million dollars, with two million coming from Colquitt County Commission.

"We're doing some things in kind and trying to be as competitive as possible and try to guess what the other cities and other states as well so we can hopefully beat them.

Moultrie is one of the finalists with Thomasville as well as cities in Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

A bidding war calls for one competitive proposal.

"We've got great people to work here, and live here. We're kind of the hub between Albany, Valdosta, Tifton and Thomasville," said Cannon.

Leaders didn't say where the plant would locate, only that the local governments would upgrade dilapidated buildings and offer energy cost reductions.

Sanderson Farms was the last big industry to relocate to Moultrie back in 2004.

12 years later, Canon said this economic boost is well overdue.

"The overall economic outlook for all industries, particularly residential, commercial, again it will be transformational for the county," said Cannon.

The Economic Development Authority has submitted the proposal to the state.

Now it's up to them to see what happens.

Officials said they could have an answer as early as this week.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.