New tool at Colquitt Co. hospital will help with cervical cancer screening

Around 13,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. (Source: WALB)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center unveiled a new cervical cancer screening tool.

The new technology is called the DySis Advanced Cervical Imaging System.

It provides a more precise image to identify the best areas to biopsy.

Around 13,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year.

"This machine is going to save lives. And we were lucky enough to have it here. I think we were the fifth in the state of Georgia to have one part of the 100 in the US to get one. This will be the standard of care in cervical cancer screening in the future," said Dr. Tony Reed with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Women ages 21 to 29 should be screened every two to three years.

Women from 30 to 65 should be screened every three years.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.