City of Moultrie working to fill first responder and utility positions

There are some important jobs available in Moultrie that the city is having trouble filling. (Source: WALB)

There are some important jobs available in Moultrie that the city is having trouble filling.

Currently, there are six to eight vacancies in the police department, six at the fire department and four in the utility department.

Officials said that it's a nationwide problem, not enough people are interested in the roles and the pay.

"Police officer jobs and then fireman jobs, it's hard work. It takes somebody with a lot of skill and a lot of strength, and they're not the jobs everybody wants," explained City Manager Peter Dillard.

The city plans to up the standards for applicants, so they can justify offering more money.

They also plan to host job fairs in the new year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.