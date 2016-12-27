There's still time to help local charity Mission Change

Mission Change depends on end of year giving to support its after school program and projects to help people in need in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Mission Change relies on monetary donations, but it also wants folks to donate their time.

Many south Georgians are donating to charities this week.

Wallethub.com said that 20 percent of all annual charitable donations are made in the last 48-hours of the year.

The founder said that while they always need money, they urge people to give their time as well.

"With Mission Change, we create opportunities for our community to come out and volunteer. It is one of the greatest things that I think you can do. So every month we provide monthly missions that anybody can show up for. Families, individuals, whoever whats to come and give their time can come and serve. So giving your time is amazing," said Founder of Mission Change Ladonna Urick.

The typical Georgia household donates 6.2 percent of their income to charity.

Only 23 percent of people volunteer.

Anyone who would like to get involved can visit the Mission Change website.

