Police search for Leesburg scammers

Officials said that at one point, the man scamming the cashier laid all of the money out on the belt. (Source: Leesburg Police Department)

Police said that one scammed the cashier, while the other distracted the customers and employees. (Source: Leesburg Police Department)

Officials are searching for two men after they said that the two scammed a cashier out of nearly $500. (Source: Leesburg Police Department)

Leesburg police need the public's help identifying two men who police said scammed a cashier at IGA.

Officials said that two people were involved in taking $498.

According to law enforcement, a man walked in and bought a two dollar item and gave the cashier a $100 bill.

They said that another man (dressed in white) then distracted the customers and employers by being loud and boisterous, then the man in the check out line laid out the money on the belt.

Police said that he then told the cashier he had the $2 and took the $100 dollar bill back.

Officials explained that he took the scam further after noticing there were three $100 bills in the register and offered the cashier twenties in exchange for the bills. After the man in white distracted them again, the other one took all the money and ended up with the $498.

Anyone with any information on the theft or the two men is asked to call the Leesburg police department at (229) 759-6465.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.