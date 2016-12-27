Liberty House helps domestic violence victims

There have been 4 homicides in Albany this year related to domestic violence. (Source: WALB)

Police say domestic disputes are all too common this time of year.

Statistics show that on any given day domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls, which adds up to 15 calls per minute.

During this time of year the number of calls is even more.

"Sometimes I think it's just because the stress that people might be under may cause things to happen that wouldn't normally happen," said Keisha Massey, assistant director of the Liberty House in Albany.

On Christmas morning an Albany man was killed in a stabbing.

Investigators say it's the fourth homicide this year in Albany related to domestic violence. But that's just four that ended fatally. Around the holidays, police often see an increase in family violence calls.

The Liberty House helps victims. In fact, Massey said the shelter has been full all year. She said the shelter and its 24-hour hotline get busier around the holidays.

"We just try to encourage them and sometimes we get calls where they don't want to come in and they just need a listening ear so we do that as well," said Massey.

She said often times victims are afraid to make the call.

"Sometimes I think people don't want to come into shelters because they have this idea that it's so awful, it's so bad. So they don't reach out for help. But I will say don't let that stop you," said Massey.

The butterfly serves as a symbol for the Liberty House.

Massey said many victims come in feeling caged, but in her 17 years she has seen the freedom that the house brings.

"I've seen so many that have come through and they've been so broken and once we have been able to help them and walk them through the process they have really blossomed," said Massey.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the Liberty House at (229) 439-7904.

The non-profit has a shelter that hosts victims and their families. They also have groups that meet every Tuesday to help those who are struggling.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.