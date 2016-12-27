VPD moves to a digital filing system

COPRS, or comprehensive police reporting system, uploads all police reports to a database. (Source: WALB)

The days of filing loads of paperwork for cases are gone at the Valdosta Police Department. (Source: WALB)

Previously, when an officer worked a case it would all get filed in a folder.

"This would be a file with a case number on it. Inside you'd have a report, the supplements, and everything else attached to it," explained Chief Brian Childress.

With filing cabinets full of folders it was easy to have errors, like misfiling paperwork.

"We've tried to streamline it and make it more user friendly," said Chief Childress, "And the other part is reduce errors."

Now, everything is in an online database.

"Now it's in COPRS. It's digitized automatically," said Chief Childress.

Then an officer in the command center searches for all video linked to the case and attaches it to the report.

Currently 2 officers are uploading videos.

"Just having a central office where this is being done I think is going to help out a whole lot too," said Officer Randall Hancock as he uploaded videos.

The district attorney's office also has access to the system so they can easily access cases.

VPD hopes other law enforcement agencies will follow suit.

"There's no reason for other entities not to come on board," urged Chief Childress, "We've already done the groundwork, we've already paved that road. This software works, so why not jump onto the same system so we can talk to each other?"

The new system is fully online now.

