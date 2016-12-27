Home surveillance video helps deputies search for suspect

Security cameras at homes are becoming more and more popular, according to investigators. (Source: WALB)

Security cameras at homes are becoming more and more popular, according to investigators. They said in some situations the video can make or break a case.

It's another normal day at John Williams' home on Pigeon Oaks Drive in Lowndes County.

However, Christmas day he experienced something he never expected.

"I heard a noise outside about ten minutes after we got in and I got up and checked my cameras," Williams recalled.

He checked video from the two security cameras he put up around his home. He was surprised to see an unwanted guest had been in his driveway moments earlier.

"A white van come down the street, turn around in the cul de sac, park, guy walks up my driveway," Williams recalled.

The man tried to get into the vehicles in the driveway, but they were locked. Officials said he then ran away.

But Wood's security cameras caught it all.

"Never had the thought run through my head it would be used for this," Williams said about buying the cameras, "But I'm glad I had them because there's a lot of people here that don't have them."

"If it were not for the video in this case we would probably have no physical evidence," said Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence deputies hope leads to an arrest.

They said some folks in neighboring areas also reported vehicle break-ins, and officers said they could be linked to this one.

"It would be naive to think that he just checked one house," Cpt. Jones said.

Folks with the Sheriff's Office said security cameras can be helpful to protect your belongings and supply evidence.

It's an investment Williams' said he's happy he made.

"It's a cheap price to pay for a peace of mind," explained Williams.

If you recognize the person in the video call 229-671-2150.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.