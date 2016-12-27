Where to celebrate New Year's in SWGA

Kostner Guyton with the Good Life Social Club says the event will benefit the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center. (Source: WALB)

There will not be a shortage of parties in Albany where you can ring in the new year.

The Good Life Social Club will host its fourth annual black tie masquerade ball at the Flint Riverquarium Saturday night for New Year's Eve.

Each year, the party benefits a local nonprofit. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the new Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center.

"We're really hoping to shed some light on this organization, because it's really good. It's really positive, and it's a no-kill shelter, so we love that," said Kostner Guyton, the Good Life Social Club's secretary.

The event starts at 9:00 p.m. December 31 at the Flint Riverquarium in Albany.

You can buy tickets at the door or online here. They cost $60 for a single ticket, or $100 for a couple.

The group usually sells about 200 tickets, but it is looking to break 300 tickets sold this year.

OTHER EVENTS:

The Manor House Pub and Harvest Moon will also be ringing in the new year! Each will have free entry Saturday night and are open to the public.

Harvest Moon will have live music until early morning.

