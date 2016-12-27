Second Harvest hopeful for $500,000 grant

Second Harvest of South Georgia is close to getting a huge funding boost.

The Williams family in Thomasville challenged the food bank to raise $500,000.

If it reaches that goal by the end of the year, the family will match it.

The one million dollars would be used to pay off the debt on the food bank's new facility.

Second Harvest leaders said they're just a few thousand dollars away from meeting the goal.

"We are very excited about wrapping this up. We are about 10 thousand dollars out from our 500 thousand dollar goal. We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to meet that goal," said Eliza McCall.

Employees said getting this grant could lead to opportunities for other large grants.