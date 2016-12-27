One arrested in connection to Thomas Co. Whataburger shooting

A suspect in a shooting outside a Thomasville fast food restaurant is in jail tonight.

Police arrested Kemareon Bryant Sunday night.

They're still searching for Carlos Austin.

During Bryant's arrest, police recovered an A-K-47 assault rifle that was fired during the shooting.

Investigators believe other people have information about the shooting outside Whataburger on December 19th.

"This case is so frustrating because you would think any parent that had a child in the Whataburger's parking lot during the time of the shooting would march their child down here and say hey tell the sheriff's officers what happened. Their children were victims," said Chief Investigator, Tim Watkins.

Two bystanders in the parking lot were injured and bullets went into the side of the restaurant.

