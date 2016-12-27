Red Cross: Donation need doesn't take a break during holiday season

Donate blood at any of the blood drives listed or at the Red Cross (Source: WALB)

As the holiday season comes to a close, officials with the American Red Cross are asking anyone who's eligible to take the time to make blood or platelet donations.

Donations decline during the holidays but Red Cross officials say, the need for the blood is constant.

While many of us gather with friends and family this time of year, patients may spend the holidays in a hospital room.

The need doesn't take a break for the holidays.

The Red Cross stated that it needs around 14,000 blood and platelet donations across America each day to help around 2,600 patients in different hospitals and transfusion centers.

Blood and platelets are used for treating cancer, sickle disease, organ transplant procedures, heart surgery, and burns.

Individuals who are 18 years or older, 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood

There are 3 blood drives coming up in the Southwest Georgia area:

Dec. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road, Albany; 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center, 901 E. 18th St., Tifton

Dec. 29: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Adel United Methodist Church, 214 S. Hutchinson St., Adel

Dec. 30: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Margaret Jones Library, 205 E. Pope St., Sylvester

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.