App helps party-goers find safe rides home for New Year's

If you need help planning a safe ride home from New Year's Eve festivities, there's an app for that.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety app features local cab companies and the phone number for AAA's free New Year's towing service.

Albany cab companies are making plans to help out as well.

Albany Veteran Taxi co-owner Mary Lewis Humphrey said the company will have three extra cabs on the roads to help you get home safe.

"Our services are the same, but what we offer is that we're available 24 hours. We'll pick you up and take you wherever you want to go anytime," said Humphrey.

She said their customers are grateful for the assistance home.

"They tell us the cost is much less to ride with us than to pay for a DUI."

To download the GOHS "Driver Sober, Georgia" app, click here.

