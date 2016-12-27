APD reminds residents to not fire guns during NYE celebrations

"You've got to remember that what comes up, it goes down. You don't want to have an incident where you are firing a firearm, which is illegal, and then you hit someone that you love and it's a bigger incident," said Cpl. Marita Williams. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police department is asking folks to put the guns away on New Year's Eve.

Each year, the police department responds to numerous calls of gunshots to ring in the new year.

It is illegal to fire within the city limits.

If you do fire your gun while ringing in the New Year it could lead to misdemeanor and even felony charges.

"You've got to remember that what comes up, it goes down. You don't want to have an incident where you are firing a firearm, which is illegal, and then you hit someone that you love and it's a bigger incident," said Cpl. Marita Williams, APD.

Williams said there are enough calls that happen on New Year's Eve and celebratory gunfire takes away from priority calls.

