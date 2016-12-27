Albany police investigate reports of shots fired overnight

Police in Dougherty County are investigating after a man claimed three shots were fired inside his home. (Source: WALB)

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Oak View Street.

The man says three people came into his house and fired the shots.

According to the police report, a juvenile told investigators his girlfriend's family was angry with him.

He says one of the men was her uncle.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

