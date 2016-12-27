Albany police search for theft by taking suspect

The stolen credit cards were reportedly used at the mall. (Source: APD)

She was seen at a number of locations. (Source: APD)

Albany police want help identifying this woman. (Source: APD)

Albany Police need your help identifying a woman who may be connected to a theft.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect at multiple locations.

A woman reported to police that her wallet was stolen and Goodyear was the last place she had it.

Since then items have been purchased on her credit card at the mall.

Police want to talk to the woman in the pictures.

If you know who this woman is you are urged to contact CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department.

