Woman crashes SUV into Lee Co. pond

"You should not be driving if you are not 100%," said Trooper Corbin (Source: WALB)

A woman is recovering after she crashed her SUV into a Leesburg pond early Tuesday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a driver noticed Ashley Brooks, 30, driving erratically on U.S. 19 after leaving Flash Foods around 1 a.m. Brooks then turned left into the Publix parking lot, where she crashed her Dodge SUV through a fence and into a retention pond.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found Brooks unconscious in the driver's seat. She was taken to Phoebe hospital. Crews managed to pull the vehicle from the water just after 2 a.m.

Brooks was originally reported as a missing person prior to the crash, troopers said.

It has been confirmed by GSP that Brooks suffered from a neurological medical issue.

She has been having seizures prior to the accident.

State troopers warn you that driving with a medical condition can be extremely dangerous for you and others on the road.

"If you are not 100%, physically or mentally, don't drive. You are driving a 55 MPH bullet. That bullet can hurt you or someone else," said Trooper Robert Corbin.

The 30-year-old Brooks was knocked unconscious in the crash.

She was treated at Phoebe Putney and released.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.