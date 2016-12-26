Rebels, Lady Canes claim Hoopfest titles; other HS basketball scores

Rebels, Lady Canes claim Hoopfest titles; other HS basketball sc - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

Area high school basketball scores from Monday, December 26, 2016:

BOYS:

Turner Co. 77, Clinch Co. 70 (Ronalda Pierce Holiday Hoopfest Finals)

Cook 54, Chattahoochee Co. 36

Crisp Co. 67, Bacon Co. 51

Potter's House Christian (FL) 86, Thomas Co. Central 41

Thomasville 53, Seminole Co. 47

Coffee 74, Worth Co. 60

Brooks Co. 74, Valdosta 60

GIRLS:

Fitzgerald 59, Cairo 54 (Ronalda Pierce Holiday Hoopfest Finals)

Crisp Co. 67, Chattahoochee Co. 18

Greenville 81, Turner Co. 75 (F/OT)

Cook 38, Thomas Co. Central 34

Brooks Co. 42, Worth Co. 36

Coffee 63, East Gadsden (FL) 61 (F/OT)

Thomasville 65, Seminole Co. 33

